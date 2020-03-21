Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,788 shares in the company, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 627,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,220. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

