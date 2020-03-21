Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 97,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 3,466,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

