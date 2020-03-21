Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,193 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of ARNC traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 8,236,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

