Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 23,244 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,019. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

