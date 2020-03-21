RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. RChain has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $1,649.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, OOOBTC and BitMart. In the last week, RChain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.02658716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitMart, ChaoEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bitinka, OOOBTC and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

