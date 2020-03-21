Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $95,509.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

