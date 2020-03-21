RED Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. RED has a total market cap of $217,140.72 and $1,383.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. During the last week, RED has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00618485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008189 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

