ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $64,142.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Bleutrade and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.01153827 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00173182 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008102 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00089259 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Crex24, C-Patex, Bisq and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.