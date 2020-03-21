Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Regal Beloit worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

