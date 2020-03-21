Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,451 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regions Financial worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Regions Financial stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

