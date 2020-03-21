Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Holdings Cut by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,346 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 1.7% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

