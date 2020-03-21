Ren Achieves Market Cap of $34.27 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Huobi Global and Kyber Network. Ren has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and $2.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.04367801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Global, UEX, DDEX, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

