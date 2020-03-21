Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 379,000 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.02% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHN. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 930,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 642,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

