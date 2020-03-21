Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 417,514 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 751.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Anaplan worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $81,684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 162,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Anaplan by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 598,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 188,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,337,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock worth $15,431,106. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 3,728,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,423. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

