Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 790,000 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.28% of Hudbay Minerals worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $880,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

HBM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.39. 815,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

