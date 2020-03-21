Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Proofpoint worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,730,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. 1,128,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,179. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

