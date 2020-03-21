Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 158,600 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of Buckle worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Buckle by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 852,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $813.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

