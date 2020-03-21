Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of Balchem worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.25. 307,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,312. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. Balchem’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

