Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 914,741 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Horizon National worth $23,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,513,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Horizon National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,019. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.