Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of News worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of News by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,138. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. News Corp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

NWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.