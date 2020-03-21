Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 505,128 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.74% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $25,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,596,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 139,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 618,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

