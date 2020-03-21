Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.73% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,427. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

