Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 357.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Meritage Homes worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 1,042,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

