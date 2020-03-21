Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,946 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.03. 1,483,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $73.08 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

