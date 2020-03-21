Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.49 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,108 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of ExlService worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 506,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

