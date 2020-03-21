Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.65 Million Position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,718,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.80% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 2,300,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,724. The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.