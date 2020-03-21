Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 904.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,264 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 1,511.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

