Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.20 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $24,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of ABB by 17.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 879,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

