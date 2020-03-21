Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.25 Million Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.13% of ADTRAN worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 545,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,593. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.