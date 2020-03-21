Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.54 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,486 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barclays worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,380.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 217,465 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Barclays by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 48.80%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

