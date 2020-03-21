Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of United States Cellular worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 39,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9,910.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 410,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

