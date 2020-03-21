Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.94 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Quanex Building Products worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. 667,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

