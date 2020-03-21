Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.56 Million Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Univar worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Univar in the third quarter worth $762,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Univar by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar in the third quarter worth $115,000.

Get Univar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.