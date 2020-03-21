Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.64 Million Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Adient worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADNT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 4,312,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $807.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

