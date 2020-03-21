Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.77 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of Preferred Bank worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $6.03 on Friday, hitting $32.07. 320,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

