Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.82 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Generac worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Generac by 21.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,288. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

