Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.74% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders have bought 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. 235,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

