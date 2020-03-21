Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,338 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.13% of NOW worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NOW by 51.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in NOW by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NOW by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the last quarter.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,762. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

