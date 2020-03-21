Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.53% of Tilly’s worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,627 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 653,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

