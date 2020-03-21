Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of MEDNAX worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 2,162,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,749. The company has a market cap of $739.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

