Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.36% of TechTarget worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 293,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.33. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,931. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

