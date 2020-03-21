Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $23.97 Million in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 467,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of American International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,077,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,993,000 after buying an additional 451,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,011,000 after buying an additional 174,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,886,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,508,000 after buying an additional 522,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,948,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,020. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

