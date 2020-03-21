Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $24.12 Million in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 3,550,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,195. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,206 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

