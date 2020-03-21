Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 156,088 Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of Zymeworks worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 613,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,796. Zymeworks Inc has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

