Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 739,974 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 739,974 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 6,515,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.