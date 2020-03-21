Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,643,900 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,643,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after acquiring an additional 834,063 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after acquiring an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 19,961,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,716,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

