Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 336,700 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

