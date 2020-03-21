Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 663,824 Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 663,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xerox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 3,262,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.