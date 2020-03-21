Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 206,768 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206,768 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Garmin worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. 1,704,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

