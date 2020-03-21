Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 312,200 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Carnival worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,644.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival plc has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

